Yonder Alonso headed to White Sox in trade with Indians

The Chicago White Sox have acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso in a trade with the Cleveland Indians, according to multiple reports.

The Indians will get outfielder Alex Call in the deal, which is expected to be finalized Saturday, reports said.

The trade comes a day after Cleveland acquired first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana as part of a three-team deal with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

Alonso, 31, hit .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs last season for the Indians. A nine-year veteran, Alonso was an All-Star in 2017, when he hit 28 home runs and had 67 RBIs for the Oakland A's and the Mariners.

Chicago already has Jose Abreu at first base, but he played in just 128 games last season because of injuries and could see more time at DH with the addition of Alonso.

The White Sox also have expressed interest this offseason in slugger Manny Machado. Alonso is the brother-in-law of Machado.

News of the Alonso trade was first reported Friday by Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.