'World's Worst Cat' up for adoption at North Carolina animal shelter She may be a Grinch, but she'll make you laugh, according to shelter staff.

If you're in the market for a grumpy cat who makes you laugh -- in lieu of snuggles and kisses -- then Perdita, dubbed the "World's Worst Cat," is the pet for you.

The 4-year-old domestic shorthair was saved by Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve after she was abandoned because her previous owner died, Brittany Taylor, the shelter's office manager, told ABC News.

When Perdita first got to the shelter, she was "pretty sweet," but it didn't take look for her to show her true colors.

"The next day, she was a grump," Taylor said. "We thought something was hurting her, but it turns out she's just a jerk."

Perdita was dubbed the "World's Worst Cat" by Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina, in a notice that she was available for adoption posted to Facebook on Jan. 22, 2020. Mitchell County Animal Rescue

One of Perdita's most offensive qualities is her tendency to lure in humans for some feigned affection, only for her to seize an opportunity to express disdain.

"She pretends like she wants you to pet her and love on her," Taylor said. "As soon as you pick her up, she starts growling. She will swat you. She's just all-out awful."

Perdita can't even express fondness without reminding her caretakers of her sullen nature. She'll growl as she simultaneously rubs up against your leg -- a classic sign of kitty approval.

Shelter employees even tried to conduct a "really nice" photo shoot for Perdita for images to entice potential adopters, "but the only face that she knows how to make is her grumpy face," Taylor said. "She's like the definition of a Grinch."

According to the shelter's director, Amber Lowery, Perdita enjoys "staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again," the song "Cat Scratch Fever" by Ted Nugent, the 2019 thriller "Pet Sematary," lurking in dark corners and jumping out to scare others.

Pedita's dislikes include the color pink, kittens -- due to their chipper nature -- dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies Christmas and hugs, Lowery wrote on Facebook.

"She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space," Lowery said.

Perdita, who was dubbed the "World's Worst Cat" by the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina, was advertised for adoption in a Facebook post on Jan. 22, 2020. Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Taylor believes Perdita will make a great inside cat for owners who "want a a good laugh every once in a while."

"She definitely makes you laugh," she said. "One minute she wants you, and one minute she's over it."

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.