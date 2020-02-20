Disappearing 'Find My Mobile' notification baffles Samsung Galaxy users Samsung said the "notification does not affect their devices in any way."

An unknown number of Samsung Galaxy users worldwide received a mysterious, disappearing push notification Thursday, sending the internet reeling.

The notification, which many Galaxy users on reported vanished after they clicked on it, read: "Find My Mobile" and "1."

Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Feb. 11, 2020. Jeff Chiu/AP

A Samsung spokesperson told ABC News that the notification will not affect their phone in any way, though the cause was not disclosed.

"The notification was inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices," the spokesperson told ABC News. "We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused and will ensure that a similar incident doesn't occur in the future."

Samsung UK's Twitter handle responded to one person's Tweet, sharing some information to quell theories about what caused the notification that were brewing online, saying it was part of an "internal test."

"Recently, a notification about 'Find My Mobile 1' occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices," the verified Twitter handle wrote.

It continued: "This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers."