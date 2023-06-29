Virgin Galactic live updates: Company has launched its 1st fully commercial spaceflight

The company wants it to mark a new era of space flight being easily accessible.

Virgin Galactic is launching its first fully commercial flight of the SpaceShipTwo space plane, the company announced.

The ship will carry four people and launch around 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be available to watch via livestream. The trip is expected to last about 90 minutes.

The mission, known as Galactic 01, will see the team conduct 13 experiments examining thermo-fluid dynamics and the development of sustainable materials in microgravity conditions.