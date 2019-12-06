Transcript for 10 states file lawsuit to block T Mobiles $26 billion bid for Sprint

At today's tech buys a new challenge to a proposed mega Telecom deal but states have filed a lawsuit trying to block T-Mobile 26 billion dollar bid for sprint. The suit says the combined company would hurt consumers by reducing competition and driving up prices. Any study shows just how popular or not it has the content SS fort night players mostly teenagers spend more time on the game than they do on FaceBook mr. Graham Netflix and YouTube. Or Knight has more than a quarter billion active players. A shocking case of distracted driving police in Australia say this man strapped his phone to his exterior world so he could see the score of a cricket match he was watching wall driving. Two year old was in the back seat and that man is facing a slew of us. Folks. Pay attention. That attack but have a great day.

