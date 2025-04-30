2 NASA female astronauts prepare for US Spacewalk 93

Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers will step outside the International Space Station on Thursday to participate in U.S. Spacewalk 93. It will be the first all-female spacewalk since 2023.

April 30, 2025

