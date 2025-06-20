Aflac says cyberattack breach could expose customers’ data

Aflac, which boasts millions of customers, said it “identified suspicious activity” and “stopped the intrusion within hours.”

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live