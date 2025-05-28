AI influencers compete for likes and lucrative brand deals on social media

ABC News’ Nathan Rousseau Smith explores the world of “virtual humans” on social media, like Imma and Aitana with major brand deals, as content creator Caryn Marjorie discovers the dark side of AI.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live