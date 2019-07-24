Transcript for Airplanes may be getting a middle seat upgrade

How are we light it up for a moment here. Relievers on the way for middle seats sufferers on airplanes. A wider seat with more outlook group has been approved by the FAA the middle seat is slightly lower end behind the aisle and window seats. Allowing it to be about three inches wider sounds good the extra album room comes because passenger use different parts of the arm rest. The CEO of the Colorado company behind the design says. They're just trying to make it. Bit less miserable. Though thanks for that yeah I'll probably work on some other things look at my. When it comes to air travel but with the best yes they that the thought is that the middle C. That the person in the middle C we'll have the back arm rest in him yet to be will have. And the front the front cell you're sitting there in your like. Right any again. And then you're right if not winning you're just like a brick front now is that correct or the other day I just. Like this than I go to sleep. Host put all up yeah and back dinosaur I'm very considerate of a very considerate air traveler O I was air traveler OK thank you for catching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.