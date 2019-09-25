Transcript for Amazon expected to unveil new line of gadgets at 2019 hardware event

Today's tech bytes Amazon's part where you DE commerce giant is expected to announce today several new gadgets featuring its voice assistant a lacks up. High end Smart speaker is a good bad Bloomberg News predict a robot and wireless air but. And speaking of robots Boston dynamics spot the dog is now for sale. The robot can carry about thirty pounds and navigate. Rough terrain but spot is only for select customers businesses interested in purchasing one have to be approved by Boston dynamics. They're sent to cost about as much as a luxury car. Apple has fixed some but if animal mode he's that we're not anatomically correct. Octave was no longer has a site and on its head after people pointed out that only squid have a site. And the mosquitoes now has six legs the old one at five legs bent against mosquitoes right the attack might have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.