Transcript for Amazon to move Prime Day from July to June

Visit is set bites Amazon's prime day is happening earlier this year the company will hold the day's long event. That offers huge deals in June Amazon says they think that date will get more attention. Prime day usually takes place in July but it was delayed until fall last year because of the pandemic. What are shares could be under pressure today after the company reported user growth that was lower than expected. That disappointing results came despite voters' increase effort to combat this information the report was the company's first since it permanently banned former president from. And finally Google says it now you can teacher digital assistant to renounce names correctly. The tech giants as its new feature means you don't have to rely on Google's version I can report the proper pronunciation yourself. Mona coasts are out in desert that bite out of great.

