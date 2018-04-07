Amazon Prime Day starts on July 16

More
The massive 36-hour sales event offers members access to exclusive deals.
0:52 | 07/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon Prime Day starts on July 16

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56360003,"title":"Amazon Prime Day starts on July 16","duration":"0:52","description":"The massive 36-hour sales event offers members access to exclusive deals.","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-prime-day-starts-july-16-56360003","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.