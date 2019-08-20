Transcript for Amazon selling facial recognition program that detects emotions to police

Into a sec by a facial recognition program that can detect your emotions Amazon sells a service to police agencies they can identify eight emotions including fear the ACLU wants the programs used delayed. The group claims it produces too many false matches your wireless carrier may be slowing down your video streaming researchers found that AT&T throttled Netflix and YouTube. More than two thirds of the time but did not slowdown Amazon's prime video the study says heavy usage was not a factor AT&T denies it throttles what it's an apple is spending big bucks to roll out its new streaming service the tech giant is reportedly spending six billion dollars on news shows and movies of that service is expected to be available for 999 a month launching in November with just five new shows 999 not back. Ford yes. I have to cut those in fact I haven't heard that.

