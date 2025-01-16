Americans flock to Chinese app 'RedNote' amid looming TikTok ban

Once the ban takes effect, the mandatory withdrawal of TikTok from major app stores would bar new users from downloading the app and prevent existing users from updating it.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live