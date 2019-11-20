-
Now Playing: TikTok's biggest stars reveal what makes the platform so popular
-
Now Playing: Google Maps adds police 'speed traps' alerts
-
Now Playing: Android phones may be sharing user videos and pictures without their permission
-
Now Playing: Amazon makes music accessible to more customers
-
Now Playing: Reports of big job cuts at WeWork emerge
-
Now Playing: Social media brings together college students and seniors
-
Now Playing: The new Motorola raZor announced
-
Now Playing: What is ‘information disorder’?
-
Now Playing: Motorola bringing back its iconic Razr flip phone in 2020
-
Now Playing: Techbytes: 10 million subscribers already on Disney+
-
Now Playing: Techbytes, Nov.13.19
-
Now Playing: MelodyVR gives the audience the best seats for Luke Combs’ concert on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Disney+ debuts as destination for Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more
-
Now Playing: Google Chrome experiments with shaming slow websites
-
Now Playing: MelodyVR puts you front and center at Luke Combs' 'GMA' concert
-
Now Playing: Apple cofounder: Cardholder credit limits favor men over women
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launched 60 satellites in mission to bring internet to the world
-
Now Playing: MIT robots enjoy a soccer outing
-
Now Playing: Security company illegally sells Chinese-made goods
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals