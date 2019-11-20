Transcript for Android phones may be sharing user videos and pictures without their permission

In today's bite your injury bug may be sharing your videos and pictures about your permission security firm check marks has revealed a law that allows an apt to bypass the restrictions access your phones cameras and microphones. Check marked success Samsung and Google are now address the security flaw but other phones may still be vulnerable. Amazon is looking to add facial recognition to its range doorbell cameras and has not insisted the images would not be shared as part of its partnerships. But law enforcement agencies. And finally for teenagers all they want for Christmas is anything our hall I'm new survey ask teens their favorite brand to get I think if apple was number one with 10% saying they wanted to. Apple product Nike with a distant second this survey is after Bernanke. The most wanted brands by teens are Gucci and Louis but time in the world these kids those are attacked by.

