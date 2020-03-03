Transcript for Apple fined $500 million for slowing down old iPhones

At today's tech bytes apple is set to pay a heavy price for slowing down old phones the company it agreed to shell out a half billion dollars in a settlement for throttling iPhone sixes and sevens. Apple admitted slowed down a phone but claims they get to save the phone's batteries. And could this month's SXSW. Conference fall victim to the rotavirus FaceBook has joined Twitter and announcing they're not sending anyone to the big attack and cold sure you vent and Austin, Texas. Tens of thousands have signed in Hong my petition calling for it to be canceled. And it you believe everyone needs friends in the latest version of the monopoly game is free L. It just want so exclusively on Amazon and it's already number one and the toys and games category. Everyone loves friends. And I want my little game pieces of represented Taylor being The Beatles he gets there's your tech bytes had a great day.

