Transcript for Apple is helping its workers get to the polls

And today's tech buys apple is helping its workers get to the polls the tech giant. Is giving employees for hours paid time off to vote in November the move includes retail workers. Apple joins list Twitter and who were among major tech companies giving workers time to vote. And you think wearing a face mask is boring took this one out that LEDs that display what ever you want drying his tax dirt. Even what you're saying the designer thinks face masks are becoming a standard part of our wardrobes. And finally a creative way to present its actual lottery winner without violating social distancing rolls lottery officials and put back enlisted the help of a robot. To safely handle over the check for nearly four and a half million dollars they say no human hands touch the check for 72 hours before the presentation. The covered about those they attacked by aides have agreed that time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.