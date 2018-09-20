Transcript for 2 new Apple iPhones hit stores Friday

As most of you know in new iPhone out to them aren't you can eat as has the latest GO. Hey barely still listen no doubt about it these new phones are expensive and tomorrow around this time you're gonna have the store here. Packed in New York City just about every Apple Store is going to be packed as people stand the mind to get that new vote. As so right now we're hopefully gonna help you save some money OK so first let's talk about some of these new phones. We've got the iPhone and as and the iphones had us backed. Those are coming out tomorrow. I understood to be some of the most advanced bones yet. For apple and their over a thousand dollars okay so what we did was we had our friends over at CNET help us out. And they went to different retail sites to for resale flights. To look at what kind of offers they could get. For their old phones because obviously you're gonna have all these old phones around you already spent a lot of money on those and what they found is that a web site called the clutter. Actually offered them the most money. What they say is that don't just stick to that website don't just go to Dick letter go ahead and look at other web sites look at. All of them and see which ones offer you the most money because depending on the phone you have. That changes how much you're gonna be offered. So go ahead and look at all those different what flights and also. Look at the trade in offers from AT&T Verizon your phone carriers in fact. My particular phone I'm actually trading it in. Directly with apple that's where I'm getting the best deal what you wanna do that today a lease yes you don't want to wait because once that new phone comes out. That price those offers are gonna go down dramatically so you wanna get the best price and you want to do it right now. We feel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.