Transcript for Apple offers better quality music at no extra cost

If today's tech bytes higher quality audio app. Apple music streaming service is bringing better quality sound to its subscribers at no extra charge the company says listeners will have access to 75 million songs. Hearing over the way the artist created them in the studio next a new product teases from Samsung first but double folded. Panel concept that could be used as a Smartphone unfolded it measures just over seven inches. The company also unveiling a seventeen inch formal panel which experts say may indicate a folding galaxy tablet. Could be on the way there. And your android phone can now tell you who is calling Google phone app is able to announce the name appearing -- caller ID which saves you glancing at the screen. You can download it from the Google play store but it's okay to let those calls still go to voicemail. Those are your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.