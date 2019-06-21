Transcript for Apple may release a foldable phone in 2020

In today's tech by the possible new phone from apple an analyst claims apple is working on off bold mobile phone that doubles of the tablet. But don't get too excited quite yet the analyst says it won't be out until 20/20 an apple I propose a new group of a motor concert represented disabled people. Is that the thirteen images it includes service dog the death and people in wheelchairs emoticons still have to be approved. If they get the green light they'll be available in the first half of next year. Computer scientists in the UK have created a robot that's in touch but it's emotion. Charles the robot can mimic just about every human expression researchers at Cambridge University wire Charles. With a camera that records that based. For a person to replicate the expressions and a matter of seconds and tell look we'll creepy he does a little bit their propaganda him don't be protect by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.