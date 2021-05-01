Transcript for Apple may release 'foldable' phone after receiving patent for 'ultra flexible phone'

In today's tech fights affordable iPhone may be coming into what Apple Store near you the company is reportedly working on two designs or single screen that folds in half. Another witness who screens that connect seamlessly via page. Apple recently got a patent for a so called bulls a flexible foam. Speaking after bimbo was launching a check cashing feature allowing users to snap a photo of a checking deposited into a demo account. The review process should make funds available in seconds. And now's your chance to uphold a giant statue of David Hasselhoff and online auction features a fourteen foot long model of the actor displays Hasselhoff on a certain what we're racing from Baywatch lifeguard trunks. The statue was a prop in a sponge Bob square pants movie. Bids for the giant have to offer fast approaching a 100000 dollars and it was your tech lights.

