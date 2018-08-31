Transcript for Apple sends out invites for 2018 iPhone event

Today's tech blades a big reveal coming soon from apple the tech giant expected to unveil looked at three new iPhone include a larger version on the iPhone attended the event set for September 12 at the invitation is short on tea tails simply stating. Gathered around. BCS is now a U2 record setter. It's your air warm for the day marriage to create more van hit a hundred million viewers faster than any of the music video. He TSA has been around for five years and have a and social media presence. Talk about road blocks Booth Gotti made a car out of a million Legos edit. Cooley working there are some plastic parts of it three printed but the headlights seats door dash for a nearly everything else. Is made of like us. Eighteen miles per hour. Does your tick bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.