Transcript for Biden revokes Trump era executive orders that attempted to ban TikTok and WeChat

Today's tech Vice President Biden has revoked the trump air executive orders that attempted to bear and tic tock and we check. I didn't signed a new order requiring a review to identify any national security risks associated with apps tied to China. There's ongoing concern over apps that collect users'. Personal data. And FaceBook is working on its first Smart watch which will reportedly have a detachable camera and a heart rate monitor it's expected to be out sometime next summer to predictions Ari could cost about. 400 dollars. And finally Sony has fully unveiled its new professional grade drove air PS one. Is designed to work with Sony cameras Sony says it strong enough to stay stable in winds up to 45 miles per hour but price tag. About 9000 dollars. You know what's on my Christmas lists those your tech bytes every day.

