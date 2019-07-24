Transcript for Big tech companies under investigation

In today's tech bikes big tech companies under investigation the Department of Justice is investigating whether companies violated the law by harming their competitors. The government did not mention any companies by name though Google FaceBook and Amazon are among the likely targets. And FaceBook could settle disputes with two government agencies today. The settlements would end disputes with the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission both agencies have been looking into FaceBook privacy practices. Both settlements are expected to include significant fines. And UPS is looking to make drone deliveries to US hospitals. Ever push terrorists would focus on urgent parcels starting with lab tests. The company has already developed a truck with the drone launch pad this tested the service with blood delivery some parts of Wanda. Amazon and headed again does protect rights have a good day.

