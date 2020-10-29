Transcript for Big Tech earnings

See today's tech bytes important financial disclosures from big tech today Amazon will unveil what could be record earnings from the last three months one analyst says its revenues could be around a hundred billion dollars. Apple FaceBook and Google's parent company also announced earnings today. Wal-Mart has announced it will spread it Black Friday deals over three days November 4 November 11 and finally November 25 the day before Thanksgiving. Extending into the actual Black Friday. Everything from toys electronics to home goods will be on sale. Our holiday surprise for staffers at FaceBook all US employees are getting the entire week of Thanksgiving off. According to an internal memo it's meant as a reward for their work during these unprecedented challenges CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the idea is to get as many people's possible break. But your tech bytes the great.

