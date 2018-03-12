Bigger stores without cashiers may be on the way

More
Amazon may try cashierless stores in larger spaces, the Wall Street Journal reported.
0:55 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bigger stores without cashiers may be on the way

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59572605,"title":"Bigger stores without cashiers may be on the way","duration":"0:55","description":"Amazon may try cashierless stores in larger spaces, the Wall Street Journal reported. ","url":"/Technology/video/bigger-stores-cashiers-59572605","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.