Transcript for Black Friday is officially here!

It's safe pick fights Black Friday is officially here here are some of the best deals we've seen already on Amazon 170. Dollars for Apple's air Ponce probe. And at best buy seventy dollars off ipads and 400 dollars off a 55 inch OLEEDE. Vizio televisions. Online shoppers are likely. To set new records for snapping up Thanksgiving Day deals Adobe is following online cells that eighty of the top one editor retailers and says buyers are on track to break six. Billion in e-commerce sales. And finally and Nevada's giving 500 million dollars and holiday bonuses to front line workers. Full time employees are giving up 300 dollar bonus won't part time workers will get 150 dollars. As for anyone employed during the entire month of December this year. Build your tech bikes. Have a great day.

