CES debuts new devices

More
NextMind created first brain-sensing non-invasive headset.
2:34 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CES debuts new devices

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:34","description":"NextMind created first brain-sensing non-invasive headset.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"68209788","title":"CES debuts new devices","url":"/Technology/video/ces-debuts-devices-68209788"}