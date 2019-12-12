-
Now Playing: Googles founders step down as CEO and president
-
Now Playing: YouTube's new rules for violent video games
-
Now Playing: Amazon Alexa to convey emotions
-
Now Playing: The deadline for holiday deliveries is fast approaching
-
Now Playing: New security warning for in-home smart cameras
-
Now Playing: Home security cameras facing scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Blue Origin launches test flight
-
Now Playing: Apple introduces $50,000 computer
-
Now Playing: The Justice Department reportedly tracks Google’s purchase of Fitbit
-
Now Playing: Mobile app could help Inuit people hunt, navigate climate change
-
Now Playing: Twitter releases their top moments of 2019
-
Now Playing: Snapchat tests new video feature
-
Now Playing: Questions surround Tesla crash police say was in autopilot mode
-
Now Playing: Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages
-
Now Playing: Huawei fights FCC order to ban use of government funds to buy its equipment
-
Now Playing: Tech companies dealing with consequences of explosive decade
-
Now Playing: House passes bill requiring phone companies to block robo calls for free
-
Now Playing: Man dead for years identified as suspect in 1984 murder of 15-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Is Michael's TV watching him at home?