Doctor uses robot to perform telesurgery on patient thousands of miles away

ABC News correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton receive an exclusive look at the first FDA trial testing robotic telesurgery with the surgeon in Florida, the patient with prostate cancer in Africa.

June 16, 2025

