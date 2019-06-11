Drones deliver prescription in North Carolina

UPS began the service for CVS customers in Cary with an operator monitoring the flights.
0:19 | 11/06/19

Drones deliver prescription in North Carolina
Drones have been. Used to deliver prescriptions to customers UPS says it made two deliveries very CVS pharmacy in a Raleigh summer. One was to a private home the other to a retirement community the drums didn't land but they heard about twenty any Aaron lowered the boxes to the ground carefully. An operator did monitor the flights.

