Transcript for Drones deliver prescription in North Carolina

Drones have been. Used to deliver prescriptions to customers UPS says it made two deliveries very CVS pharmacy in a Raleigh summer. One was to a private home the other to a retirement community the drums didn't land but they heard about twenty any Aaron lowered the boxes to the ground carefully. An operator did monitor the flights.

