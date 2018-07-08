Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully re-launches rocket

The rocket carried the Merah Putih satellite into orbit, which will provide internet and phone services across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, according to SpaceX.
This was the scene at Cape Canaveral early this morning another successful launch for space acts. You can hear the crowds cheering and on launching a new communication satellite. The company re used one of its falcon nine rockets equipped with a powerful new booster designed to travel to space and back. As many as 100 times.

