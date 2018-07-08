Transcript for Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully re-launches rocket

This was the scene at Cape Canaveral early this morning another successful launch for space acts. You can hear the crowds cheering and on launching a new communication satellite. The company re used one of its falcon nine rockets equipped with a powerful new booster designed to travel to space and back. As many as 100 times.

