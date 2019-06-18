Transcript for Facebook announces long-awaited cryptocurrency, Libra

That's the basic rights Facebook's leap into crypto currency and that's a digital monetary system the website techcrunch reports FaceBook will call its new currency Lieber and they use it tougher low or no fee payments and money transfers. Apple could be out with the IG phone next year by do you set to be a hundred times faster than the current fourteen network. A top apple analyst says the company will release two phones and point 18. What the next generation network Samsung released a five G phone last month for Verizon customers. Forget the remote control Comcast subscribers can now control their TB using. Only their the so called X one app can apparently change the channel set up recordings. Even search for show using so called eye gaze software and other technologies Comcast says the free feature will make it easier for the physically disabled. Enjoy TV it's a nice little park. As your check by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.