Transcript for Facebook battles coronavirus misinformation

If today's tech bytes FaceBook says it will be alerting users who have liked our commented on dangerous misinformation about cove in nineteen. The social media site has since removed or speak postings. And FaceBook says the alerts are set to appear in its news feed. Over the coming weeks. Tip top gets rolled out new parental controls the family Perry feature allows moms and das a link their accounts to their children's and make changes remotely. Parents get shut off direct messages restrict content and set screen time limits. Finally the Girl Scouts are turning to technology to sell cookies. Cookie sales are down because the organization suspended door to door sales. So the Girl Scouts are reminding everyone that you can buy your favorites on their web site so they will not be. A disruption. And cooking time. Lizard tech bikes. Have a great day and even better weekend.

