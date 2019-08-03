Transcript for Facebook cracks down on anti-vaccination hoaxes

In today's tech bikes Facebook's new crackdown on the spread of bogus information about vaccine the social media networks as groups and individuals pushing vaccine hoaxes won't not appear recommendations or predictions options. And it says it will reject ads with some are bad information. Philadelphia's become the first city to ban casts lists stored. In response to companies like Amazon will want to open a retail stores accept payment only by credit card. Critics say refusing cash payments discriminates against low income people and senior citizens similar bans have been proposed in new York and New Jersey. Finally what the push a button Britain's Queen Elizabeth posted her first images I'll answer Graham. The pictures showed a letter sent her great great grandfather from an early computing pioneer they were posted to the royal family's page. The queen sunny met Elizabeth bar Cass tech plane. Premier tech banks. Have a great day.

