Transcript for Facebook employees who chose to work from home indefinitely may face a pay cut

At today's tech bytes FaceBook is the latest tech giant giving workers the option to work from home permanently. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg says those who do you may have to take pay cuts. If they choose to work and more portable areas than pricey silicone valley. It looks like prime day is being delayed Amazon has reportedly pushing back its annual to date discount sales event from July to September. According to the Wall Street Journal it's being delayed because of delivery of stopping strains. Brought on by this debt. Finally there's no contact kiosk could be the answer to taking the temperature of large groups of people quickly. It's called Janice and its makers say it uses thermal imaging to check up that 15100 people and our. They hope to sell the devices to businesses like movie theaters and sports Arenas. Don't protect bites have a great day and even better Memorial Day weekend.

