Facebook faces federal probe over data sharing

Federal prosecutors are looking into the social networking giant's sharing deals with other big tech companies.
0:29 | 03/14/19

Transcript for Facebook faces federal probe over data sharing
FaceBook and investigating the worst outage in the company's history the global outage hit Facebook's main side. It's too messaging apps and mr. Graham Wednesday. Users have been getting updates via Twitter. FaceBook wouldn't say overnight what was causing the problem but says it was not a so called denial of service cyber attack. Meanwhile the company is facing a crumble investigations stemming from his data sharing with other tech companies. The New York Times has a grand jury has now subpoenaed records from two Smartphone makers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

