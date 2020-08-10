Transcript for Facebook to indefinitely suspend political ads after Election Day

In today's tech bikes FaceBook is planning to indefinitely suspend political ads. After polls close on Election Day. FaceBook says the move is aimed at preventing candidates from manipulating the outcome of the vote it's part of a crackdown on voter intimidation and disinformation. Netflix users will notice a new top the worth the wait section will preview future shows and movies users can view. That what the shipping service we'll release up to a year in advance the new feature is seen as a way for Netflix to maintain users'. While they wait for something to bench. Finally shoe maker whole Hong has collaborated with the workplace messaging service slap on a limited edition sneaker. They're made of white net trend and the colors of the slacks logo. And they Ron about a 120 dollars of hair here they go with all your work from home outfits as well as they attacked by its. I'm a great day.

