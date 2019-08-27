Transcript for Facebook is reportedly testing a new app called Threads

In today's tech bytes FaceBook has and you happen this one isn't just for your closest friends or reported the bird says FaceBook is testing they have called threads which will share users' location how fast moving and even their phone's battery life. What friends snapshot already has ever feature. Starting next month the Spirit Airlines passengers will be able to Bogor change reservations. Using what that they'll also be able to contact a real person in customer service for other help. That's service will be available in both English and Spanish. And it sells the is may make people like elects researchers in Washington State found people who both self either generally viewed as less likable. And those who share more pictures other people take of them. They're also consider more insecure so so please verses Posey is. Put down the coverage as your check back patch Margaret binge.

