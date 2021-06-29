Transcript for Facebook shares reach milestone market value as it pushes beyond $1 trillion

Today's tech bytes FaceBook shares have hit a new milestone pushing its market value beyond one trillion dollars. The surge came after a judge dismissed U antitrust lawsuits by the federal trade commission and more than forty states saying they failed to prove that FaceBook. Is a monopoly but congress or the Supreme Court will likely get the final say. Reports say apple engineers are exploring the idea of creating ipads with screens and up fourteen to six. According to Bloomberg the larger I've had wouldn't hit stores until twenties when he three at the earliest. And Netflix users on android can now stream content before their download is even finished that means one less aggravation if your Wi-Fi is imperfect. Netflix plans to test the feature on IOS in the near future because you're tech bytes a great day.

