-
Now Playing: Facebook cracks down on hate speech
-
Now Playing: Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'
-
Now Playing: Facebook has wiped out nearly 3.4 billion fake accounts
-
Now Playing: Apple invites media to developers conference
-
Now Playing: Lyft adding panic button for riders
-
Now Playing: Big boost for a major telecom deal
-
Now Playing: Teens sleep better with limited exposure to 'blue screens' before bedtime: Study
-
Now Playing: The next generation wireless network
-
Now Playing: A quiet option from Uber
-
Now Playing: Disney is now in control of Hulu
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit accuses Apple of overcharging apps in the App Store
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara try Snapchat's gender swap filter
-
Now Playing: The Toyota Supra returns after a 2 decade absence
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new secret crush and birthday stories features on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Uber makes stock market debut
-
Now Playing: Uber's IPO finally here
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos's space company unveils lunar lander
-
Now Playing: New restrictions for Instagram
-
Now Playing: Google's developers conference
-
Now Playing: Uber and Lyft drivers turn off app in multi-city strike