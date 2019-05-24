Transcript for Facebook has wiped out nearly 3.4 billion fake accounts

Into effect right FaceBook wipes out they could count the company says it got rid of nearly 3.4 billion bogus users of over six months ending. In March that figure was double the previous six months automated attacks are blamed for the massive job. The popular movie review web site rotten tomatoes is changing how its course bill anyone who wants to leave the review will now be required to prove you actually bought a movie ticket. Because so leave a comment but unless you bought a ticket your view won't be factored into the audience scored the policies aimed at fighting so called trolls. The sabotage movie scores finally Amazon wants to help you keep your emotions in check. Bloomberg reports the company is working on a wearable device that will beat emotions the reports says the device we use microphones that artificial intelligence. But in a fine how we're feeling so many elections Palestinian exodus. Does your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.