Transcript for Facial recognition fix if you have to wear a mask

If the faith that fights the facial recognition fix iPhone users have likely noticed by now the focus facial recognition will not work while wearing a mask. But there is a little or no effect under settings you can expect an alternate the Paris based ID. FaceBook is now offering a new feature to users who are concerned they're spending too much time on social media it's called. Quiet mode it will allow users to turn off notification is. But working from home during the court of ours pandemic. And as soon chat what's for the dogs for a Leggett college mascots had a little face time led by Bryant universities tougher the second. Joining him were hit counterparts from at least nine other schools with sports canceled they've had. A little extra time on their hands. Or shut him hogs. Those are tech might have a good Easter weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.