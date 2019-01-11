Transcript for Foldable RAZR phone leaked

In today's tech by itself vulnerable RAZR phone leaked nude pictures of the Motorola device were posted online at second image shows that with a close display we also feel old front screen and what it's supposed to look. Black now fully open will officially be revealed November 13. And the Interior Department is grounding its fleet of eight. Hundred drones all of them were rated much hyped up or containing Chinese made parts are being grounded because of concerns about Chinese buying and cyber attacks. Interiors as drones it will apply for emergencies and disasters. Finally it in cog -- don't vote for Google Maps is getting a try out. Everett's surgeon Avery is and a real time track the locations from being recorded on to your Google account is being tested now. And is expected to be available for everyone who might needed and a few weeks in cotton Ito has attacked by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.