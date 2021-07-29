Transcript for Google, Facebook issue vaccination mandates for in-office employees

His days sex sites more companies issuing vaccine mandates Google and FaceBook are making vaccines mandatory for workers returning to their offices. And Netflix became the first major studio to require vaccinations the policy applies to all cast and crew. At its US production. One of Nokia's new phones is being called the most durable phone Albert created the acts aren't funny is billed as military grade. It features display glass that's set to be resistance at just about everything. Starting price is about 550 dollars it will be available and late August. And protecting your phone from hackers could be easier than you think a government cyber security expert says it's simple once a week. Turn your phone not then turn it back spot at the very least this easy weekly reboot. Stifle it not stop hackers Agassi is now time mr. call is rebooting my phone desert expects.

