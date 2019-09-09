Google helps to protect email users

More
The tech giant is releasing a new Gmail setting that helps block email tracking from spammers.
0:54 | 09/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Google helps to protect email users

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The tech giant is releasing a new Gmail setting that helps block email tracking from spammers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"65479885","title":"Google helps to protect email users","url":"/Technology/video/google-helps-protect-email-users-65479885"}