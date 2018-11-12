Transcript for Google Plus will shut down in April

In today's tech right does speedier shut down is coming from Google+ and the tech giant just revealed a new bug in the software compromise more than fifty million users. Personal information so Google is now setting down the site in April. Four months earlier than they announced after separate security breach. To visit a type well it's Graham is rolling out a brand new feature that lets you send standalone voice messages. The walkie talkie like option which has been available on FaceBook for years works like works with both android and iPhone. Instantly the news has queen's fans singing we'll hide the champions. Yep bohemian rhapsody. In 1975 song is officially the most dream classic rock song of all time according to Nielsen. The song spending more than one point six billion hits on sites like Spotify need to. Your tech site.

