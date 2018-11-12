Google Plus will shut down in April

More
The tech giant had to shut down Google Plus earlier than anticipated due to a software bug.
0:53 | 12/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Google Plus will shut down in April
In today's tech right does speedier shut down is coming from Google+ and the tech giant just revealed a new bug in the software compromise more than fifty million users. Personal information so Google is now setting down the site in April. Four months earlier than they announced after separate security breach. To visit a type well it's Graham is rolling out a brand new feature that lets you send standalone voice messages. The walkie talkie like option which has been available on FaceBook for years works like works with both android and iPhone. Instantly the news has queen's fans singing we'll hide the champions. Yep bohemian rhapsody. In 1975 song is officially the most dream classic rock song of all time according to Nielsen. The song spending more than one point six billion hits on sites like Spotify need to. Your tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59743942,"title":"Google Plus will shut down in April","duration":"0:53","description":"The tech giant had to shut down Google Plus earlier than anticipated due to a software bug.","url":"/Technology/video/google-shut-april-59743942","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.