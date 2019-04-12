Transcript for Googles founders step down as CEO and president

In today's tech bikes big changes Google founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin are stepping down as CEO and president to do well built the company twenty years ago in a garage it's been a tumultuous few years for the company governments around the world have demanded better security. And employees have held massive walkouts over company policies next to our surprise winner for the most popular song with the death. From pandora. The weekend's murder did you eat out and Dell's someone like you for the top honor the song was featured on the soundtrack for the movie fifty shades of gray. Taylor Swift brand Atlanta at number 18 with blank space. The new study finds that the average person spends almost 79000. Hours in a light time watching T. Old vision 2000 British adults were surveyed three out of five say they would be lost. Without television this here tech bytes believable have a great day.

