Transcript for Hackers spreading misinformation about coronavirus

In today's tech buys US officials say porn actors are spreading disinformation about the corner virus. ABC news has confirmed that porn hackers are trying to exploit an ease surrounding the virus. And have even tried to sort out computers at the Department of Health and Human Services. And there are no more shared rides on the ride sharing services Hoover and left have temporarily suspended carpool lane in the US and Canada. The option is now disabled on both apps and Hooper executive says the goal is to flatten the curve. In the fight against corona virus. And finally REM hit the end of the world as we know it it's making a virus inspired comeback billboard says downloads of the 1987. Hit. At skyrocketed. 184%. Of the lots weakened Gloria Gaynor of I will survive it's also surging in popularity. Let's get one of your tech fights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.