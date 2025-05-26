Humanoid robots pack a futuristic punch in boxing ring

The robotic fighters demonstrated a wide range of combat skills and were even able to regain their footing after knockdowns.

May 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live