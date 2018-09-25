Transcript for Instagram CEO, co-founder abruptly resign

A big shake up at Inkster Graham the co founders of the photo sharing app have abruptly resigned. Their departure is the latest challenge for in two grams parent company FaceBook which paid a billion dollars for its Graham five years ago. Two point six million dollars doesn't buy you much the home in Silicon Valley. That's the asking price for this two bedroom one bath house with lesson 900 square feet. And that's actually a bargain for that area the average price per square foot in that part of northern California is. Much higher.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.